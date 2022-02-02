DRT: Online tax filing expanded

Guam taxpayers can now file certain Forms 1040 electronically, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

"DRT opened up the e-filing portal on Feb. 1, 2022. DRT encourages taxpayers to file their Forms 1040 online. The online Form 1040 was expanded to allow for more taxpayers to be able to file online. You will be able to e-file your 2021 Guam form 1040 at www.myguamtax.com," the DRT release stated.

The agency has been working to provide the electronic filing option to residents this year. The tax filing season started Jan. 24.

Form 1040 E-Filing Program enhanced features include:

Option for Direct Deposit of refunds;

No maximum taxable income threshold;

Filing status accepted for: Single, Married Filing Jointly (MFJ), and Head of Household (HoH);

Now able to claim dependents;

Ability to claim Earned Income Credit (EIC), Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC);

Also available for first-time filers

Taxpayers may e-file returns if they meet certain criteria, such as having no adjustments to income. Conversely, taxpayers must manually file Form 1040's with DRT if their filing status is married filing separately or a qualifying widower, they have adjustments to income or other criteria.

Certain taxpayers also have the option to receive refunds by direct deposit this filing season.

"DRT reminds taxpayers to ensure that their bank account information is accurate. Any errors may result in delays in refund processing," the release stated.

For questions regarding income tax filing, please contact DRT’s Call Center at (671) 635- 1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or by e-mail at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.