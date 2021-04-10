The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has approved the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation's plan for the third round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP) that was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The department will ow begin processing the payments.

“Final approval for Guam’s EIP 3 Plan was received just a little after midnight this morning Guam time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Saturday. “Lt. Governor Tenorio and I are pleased that DRT can now move forward with working to process payments for our people.”

The IRS and U.S. Treasury approved $241 million for Guam’s EIP 3 Program and have approved the advance of 90% to be transferred to the government of Guam after plan approval. In addition to the funding for payments of EIP 3 for Guam residents, Guam DRT was also approved for approximately $347,000 in administrative expenses for the program. Payments for EIP 3 are expected to begin as soon as funds are received.