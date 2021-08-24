DRT preps to have All RISE applications available Sept. 1 at various locations

Applications for the All RISE program, which will provide qualifying Guamanians with a one-time payout of $800 for individuals and $1,600 for joint tax filers, will be out Sept. 1.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, said the application will include an authorization Form 8821, which each resident must fill out to take advantage of the program.

Mansapit-Shimizu said in addition to the application, there’s an authorization form necessary to meet federal requirements when implementing the local program.

“So the authorization, or Form 8821, it’s important that if you are a joint filer that you and your spouse both execute the authorization. So for example, if me and my husband were to apply, we’d have one application form, which we sign, but each one of us would have a Form 8821 that’s for us individually,” she said, noting that with an informational campaign and in working with their partners, that information will be very clear to residents.

Over the next two weeks, DRT is going to be working with partners, including the mayors, the Public Library System, and the Guam Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, to help distribute the applications.

They’ll also be working on an informational campaign for the community so everyone knows what to expect of the program, which has undergone several changes.

She said to be eligible, residents who are applying must:

• Have filed a 2020 tax return that shows an adjusted gross income of no more than $40,000 for an individual or $80,000 for a joint return - and it must be validly filed in DRT’s system.

• Have been a resident of Guam in 2020.

• Certify that your household experienced a negative economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe those are kind of the main points we need to make sure people are aware of,” Mansapit-Shimizu said.

She encouraged residents to file their 2020 tax returns if they haven't yet. Residents who don't typically file tax returns can file a 1040. The form is on guamtax.com.

While applications will be available Sept. 1, the agency will announce when and where completed applications can be filed.

“We’re going to be allowing for two mechanisms for filing an applications - online and through a manual filing that has to be done at our Income Tax Branch or at a (satellite) location … that we’ll be announcing,” Mansapit-Shimizu stated.

She said the process they’ll be sharing with the community will ensure they’re following a “first-in, first-out” filing and payment process “to make sure it’s done as fairly as possible."

“You can only submit online or in person,” she said.

She noted that the program has changed, a big part of that is the governor’s latest executive order, which removed the requirement for a mayor’s verification.

Mansapit-Shimizu said Executive Order 2021-18 also stipulates when the payments will be made.

Once applications are filed, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s executive order requires DRT to “make every effort to process payments to eligible individuals no later than two weeks from he date of verification of eligibility.”

“Our team has been working really hard. They’ve been working six days a week to work on things,” Mansapit-Shimizu stated, noting the program isn't perfect and there may be some challenges.

"What we're trying to achieve is ... make sure we provide the most benefits to the most people that we possibly can."