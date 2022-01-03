DRT releases $4.1M in tax refunds

Taxpayers who filed their 2020 tax returns on or before Dec. 15, 2021 may have a tax refund check in the next few days.

Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 389 error-free tax returns for refunds totaling $4,176,178, according to a press release. The Department of Administration processed the corresponding checks this week.

That's about a three-week turn around that many people will likely look forward to as the new tax filing season is right around the corner. Employers are required to provide employees with their W-2 forms by Jan. 31.

The quick turn around is part of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's "commitment to the timely payment of income tax refunds," according to a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“In the new year, we continue to honor our fiscal discipline and build our financial ability by paying tax refunds at a historic rate,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “These taxpayer dollars belong in the hands of our people, and we are proud to provide them this spending power to build their own momentum as we move forward as a community.”

“With schools back in session and fresh resolutions, our administration was adamant about empowering our families financially as we entered 2022,” said Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio. “With the timely processing of refunds in a matter of weeks, we continue to make progress that earnestly sets the standard for future administrations.”

Residents can check their income tax refunds and other payments processed by DRT, at myguamtax.com. They also can call 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.