The All RISE Program Application forms, along with the required authorization Form 8821, have been released.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation released the documents on Monday afternoon, beating the Sept. 1 deadline set by the governor. Forms were provided to the various distribution sites on Monday. However, DRT will begin accepting the applications and authorization forms at 7 a.m. Sept. 1.

The All-RISE gives a one-time payout of $800 to individuals or $1,600 to joint filers who meet the requirements.

It's been about a year since the original program was passed and signed into law.

The governor, worried that government employees and retirees were excluded by the original law, raised the issue with the Office of the Attorney General who said the original law doesn't discriminate as it was aimed at helping people who lost their jobs or lost working hours, which were private sector workers. No government employees lost or saw reductions in their paychecks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What hasn't changed is the $30 million cap, which according to DRT guidelines, once reached all payments will cease.

According to DRT's guidelines, an individual is eligible for payment under the program if the following requirements are met:

• Individuals must have a validly filed and processed Guam income tax return for year 2020 with adjusted gross income of no more than $40,000 in the case of an individual return or no more than $80,000 in the case of a joint return.

• Individuals must certify that their household experienced a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and that they were residents of Guam in 2020.

• Individuals must submit a Form 8821.

• Individuals must elect to receive payments under this program in lieu of any payments that may be available under the RISE Act, Executive Order No. 2021-11, and Bill Nos. 75-36 and 164-36.

How payments will be made

• Payments to eligible recipients will be made by check and sent to the address indicated on the All RISE Application Form.

• Applicants will have the option to be paid by direct deposit. Applicants must make the direct deposit election on the Application form and indicate their bank account number, routing number, and whether the account is a checking or savings account. The direct deposit option is available for bank accounts at Guam financial institutions only.

Required certification

Applicants must make the following certifications/elections regarding eligibility for the program. All certifications/elections must be met to be eligible.

• Certification of household experiencing a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

• Certification that you were a resident of Guam in 2020

• Indicate whether you have attached a completed Form 8821 with all required information for yourself.

• If your status is married filing joint, indicate whether you have attached a complete Form 8821 for your spouse.

• Election to receive payments under this program in lieu of any payments that may be available under the RISE Act, Executive Order No. 2021-11, and Bill Nos. 75-36 and 164-36.

Guidelines for applications and submissions

Forms were provided to the various distribution sites today but will not be able to be filed until 7 a.m. Sept. 1.

• Various Mayor’s Council Distribution Sites

• At the Guam Public Library locations

• At DISID, seventh floor of the DNA Building in Hagåtña.

• Forms are also being distributed at DRT and are available on DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will I be able to file my Form EO 2021-18 online?

Both online applications and applications filed manually will begin to be accepted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Applications will not be accepted prior to 7 a.m. on September 1, 2021 by the acceptable filing methods only.

2. When will I be able to file my Form EO 2021-18 at DRT’s Drive Through Drop Off Service Line or at the DRT Income Tax Branch?

Both online applications and applications filed manually will begin to be accepted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Any applications received prior to the official launch time as indicated by DRT on Wednesday September 1, 2021, will not be processed.

3. Can I file my application by drop box, mail, or e-mail?

No. DRT will not process any applications received by drop box, mail, or e-mail.

4. What are the acceptable methods for filing my application?

Applications will NOT be accepted by mail, drop box, or e-mail. The application form and Forms 8821 will only be accepted utilizing the methods indicated below.

• DRT highly recommends that applications be filed online.

• Online at www.myguamtax.com beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7 a.m. RECOMMENDED FILING METHOD

a. For applicants who choose to file their application online, you must submit the online application on myguamtax.com ONLY. Once you have successfully filed your application online, you will receive an email confirmation with your Online Application Confirmation Number.

b. DO NOT e-mail applications All RISE FAQ v08.30.2021 Post Office Box 23607, Barrigada, Guam 96921 • Tel. / Telifon: (671) 635-1840/1841 • Fax / Faks: (671) 633-2643

• Manual / Paper filing at the Drive-Through Drop Off Service Line at DRT beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

There is a limit of 5 applications which will be allowed to be filed per vehicle. DRT’s Drive-Through Drop Off Service Line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only until the application processes ends.

• Manual/Paper filing at the Income Tax Branch at DRT beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. There is a limit of applications which will be allowed to be filed per person. DRT’s Income Tax Branch will be open to accept All RISE Application Forms from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the application process ends.

*NOTE: Applications submitted by drop box, mail, or e-mail or submitted before 7 a.m. September 1, 2021 will not be processed.

5. Am I guaranteed a payment if I am eligible?

No. Payments are not guaranteed. Applications for eligible individuals must be filed with their respective Forms 8821. Because applications are processed on a first in first out basis, once the $30,000,000 cap for the cash assistance program is reached, applications will no longer be accepted by DRT and payments will cease. DRT will advise once this cap is reached.

6. How will payments for the Program be made?

Payments for the program will be made by paper check and sent to the mailing address indicated on the application form unless you elect to be paid by direct deposit to either your checking or savings account. You can make this election on the Form EO 2021-18.

7. If I am a federal benefit recipient who isn’t required to file a return, am I eligible for the Program?

Federal benefit recipients are eligible for payments under the Program as long as they meet all other eligibility requirements to include having a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam Form 1040.

8. Are payments under this Program automatic?

No. In order to receive a payment under this Program, you must file a Form EO 2021-18 by the acceptable filing methods indicated by DRT.

9. What tax year will be used to determine eligibility for this Program?

Only tax year 2020 will be used to determine eligibility.

10. If I filed a non-filer form (Form 1040-NF), does that count as a 2020 Form 1040?

No. Form 1040-NF, Non-Filer Form, is not a 2020 tax return. You must have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam Form 1040 in order to be eligible.

11. Why do I have to file an application form for this Program?

There are certain criteria which must be met in order to qualify for a payment under the Program. Those criteria, to include the filing of the Form 8821 is necessary in order to protect taxpayers as well as to ensure that all proper certification for eligibility are attested to by the taxpayer. If you filed Married Filing Jointly, separate Forms 8821 must be executed by you and your spouse.

12. Do deceased taxpayers qualify to receive a payment under this Program?

No. Deceased taxpayers do not qualify.

13. Are payments I receive under this Program subject to garnishment?

No. Payments for All-RISE will not be subject to garnishment.

14. What documents are required to be submitted with my Form EO 2021-18?

Form 8821, Tax Information Authorization, is required to be submitted with your Form 2021-18. If your status is Married Filing Jointly, both you and your spouse must execute separate Forms 8821 in order to qualify for the Program. Any applications without the required Forms 8821 will not be processed.

15. What does it mean for my household to experience a negative economic impact due to the COVID19 pandemic?

Examples of experiencing negative economic impact are: unemployment, reduction in hours, increased food insecurity, increased housing insecurity, and loss in revenue or income.

16. Can someone else file my application for me in person at the Drive Through Drop Off Service Line at DRT or at the Income Tax Branch during business hours?

Yes. If you are unable to file online or are unable to go to DRT to file your Form EO 2021-18 with Forms 8821 then you may have someone file on your behalf, however, it is critical that you ensure that your application is complete, signed in ink, and that you have Forms 8821 attached as required.

17. Is there a limit to the number of manual applications which are filed either at the Drive Through Drop Off Service Line or at the Income Tax Branch at DRT during business hours?

Yes. There is a limit. No more than 5 applications will be accepted per vehicle at the Drive through Drop Off Service Line and no more than 5 applications will be accepted per person at the Income Tax Branch during business hours.

18. What will happen to my application if it is filed but isn’t complete?

Incomplete applications will not be processed. Incomplete applications include those which do not have a Form 8821 attached (along with a separate Form 8821 signed by your spouse if you are married filing joint) and applications which are not signed in ink, or applications which are missing information.

19. Where can I obtain All RISE Application Forms and pre-filled Forms 8821 once they are available?

The All RISE Application with Form 8821 will be available to be filed online at www.myguam.tax.com beginning 7 a.m. on September 1, 2021. Hard copies of the All RISE Application with Form 8821 will be available prior to September 1. DRT will advise once hard copies are available.

20. What can I do to prepare to file my All RISE Application online?

In preparation for filing your All RISE Application Form and Form 8821 online, you can go to www.myguamtax.com and register to create an account. The Application Form and Form 8821 will be available at 7 a.m. on September 1, 2021.

If you would like to receive your payments by direct deposit, gather the following information for your Guam bank account: routing number, bank account number, and type of account (whether the account is a checking or savings account). This information will have to be entered on the All RISE Application Form if you wish to receive payment by direct deposit.