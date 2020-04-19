The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation released the form that residents who weren't required to file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 can use to file for the federal Economic Impact Payment.

The EIP is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). It's a one-time stimulus check aimed to help people throughout the nation.

However, local officials are reminding residents that Guam taxpayers are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation. Guam residents should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website.

The Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers, is the form to be used for the EIP program for those Guam residents who meet the following requirements:

• Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019 or 2018

The Form EIP-NF must be filed either:

1) by mail to Guam Dept. of Revenue and Taxation Taxpayer Services Division, P.O. Box 23607, Barrigada, GU 96921 or

2) at the drop box at DRT’s Barrigada office.

Guam Residents who utilize the DRT drop box for filing should provide the following:

a. A minimum of two copies of the return – one for the government and one for the taxpayer

b. Phone number and e-mail address

c. Taxpayers who would like their copies to be mailed to them, should include a self-addressed stamped envelope

For any questions regarding the EIP program, send e-mails to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.