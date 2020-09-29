The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced that the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program will be implemented starting today.

The program’s rules and regulations were approved under the law that was signed on Sept. 14. The program provides assistance to eligible Guam families with young adults, students and disabled individuals over the age of 16 who are claimed as dependents. The families with these dependents were overlooked under the CARES Act and did not receive the economic impact payment for these dependents, the department stated.

Eligible individuals will be able to file the Form 3594GU, Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program Application, online at www.myguamtax.com or at the drop box at DRT’s main office in Barrigada.

Rev & Tax will provide services by appointment

All individuals with appointments must remain in their vehicles when they arrive for their appointments and until they have been notified by DRT personnel that they are clear to enter the DRT building, according to the department in a press release.

The department encourages individuals to make payments and submit forms online. See the “Help” section at the top right of the DRT web page www.guamtax.com for online services and payment options.

However, if such forms cannot be filed online, they must be submitted to DRT's drop box or certified mailed to DRT’s mailing address.

"As a reminder, the safety of our community is of utmost importance and DRT thanks the community for their patience as we work to adjust our services to better serve you during this time while adhering to the social distancing guidelines," stated Rev & Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.