DRT Saturday service limited to certain expired licenses

Drivers who hope to renew their licenses at the Department of Revenue and Taxation office in Barrigada today must first check if their expiration date is part of what Rev and Tax can accommodate.

The department's main office in Barrigada is open for limited walk-in services today, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., only for:

• The renewal of driver's licenses which expired between April 16 and April 30, 2020;

• Guam IDs which expired between April 16 and April 30, 2020;

• Picking up of permits; and

• Scheduling operating, chauffer’s and motorcycle written exams.

"Guam residents should be aware that for those driver’s licenses and Guam IDs which expired from March 14, 2020, through August 31, 2020, all late fees will be waived as long as renewal is done by Sept. 4, 2020," the Joint Information Center stated Friday.

In addition to the waiver of late fees for these licenses, the department has also given an automatic extension for those licenses through Aug. 31, 2020, as long as renewal is done by Sept. 4, 2020.

Guam DRT will be announcing additional walk-in schedules for driver’s licenses at a later date.

Rev and Tax reminds customers that driver’s licenses cannot be renewed in advance of 90 days of expiration. Only the Driver’s License Branch will be open today.

Guam DRT has issued a letter regarding the automatic extension, which can be downloaded by Guam residents at www.guamtax.com.