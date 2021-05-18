DRT: Tax day went smoothly; residents urged to avoid penalties

The demand to file income taxes by the May 17 deadline didn't overwhelm the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu told The Guam Daily Post that, based on her observation and what was shared by employees throughout the day, there were no long lines at a drive-thru filing area at the department's main office, or at two Treasurer of Guam locations.

"It's not been empty but we've had a consistent flow of traffic, so it's been good and continuous all day long," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

She added that DRT received a lot of messages from taxpayers who were able to give their documents to the government quickly.

"To me, it shows that everything's been run pretty smoothly in terms of people filing and coming into our office."

Residents can still apply for an extension to file their tax return, and Mansapit-Shimizu said filing late when you owe taxes to GovGuam can be a costly decision.

"We highly recommend people file as soon as possible, and even if you're not able to file your returns, go ahead and file an extension," she said. "The failure to file and failure to pay penalties, especially the failure to file penalties are very high. It's totally avoidable. You can get online and file your form for an automatic extension."

According to the department, 5% of taxes owed are automatically assessed as a failure to file penalty if a resident missed Monday's deadline. That penalty grows by five percentage points each month, capping at 25% plus interest accrued.