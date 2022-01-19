DRT: Tax filing to start Jan. 24 for 2021 returns

Guam’s tax filing season for 2021 returns starts Jan. 24, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

That’s the date that hard copy tax forms will be made available to the public and when DRT will begin accepting 2021 tax year returns, according to a DRT press release. The date also falls in line with the Internal Revenue Service’s timeline for the nation’s tax season.

DRT said some taxpayers will be able to file electronically, which will allow them to avoid the long lines, but there are certain requirements that must be met.

The due date to file returns is April 18, 2022.

This filing season certain taxpayers will have the option to receive refunds by direct deposit. DRT is working with the Department of Administration to launch direct deposits of refunds for the first time during the 2021 tax season, according to the press release.

Online filing of forms 1040

Some tax forms, including the 1040 and 1040SR can be accessed at www.irs.gov.

DRT encourages taxpayers to file their Forms 1040 online.

Once online filing is opened, DRT will advise the community.

The online Form 1040 was expanded to allow for more taxpayers to be able to file online. Tax payers will be able to e-file 2021 Guam form 1040 at www.myguamtax.com once officials make that option available.

The form 1040 e-filing program's enhanced features include:

• Option for Direct Deposit of refunds;

• No maximum taxable income threshold;

• Filing status accepted for: Single, Married Filing Jointly (MFJ), and Head of Household (HoH);

• Now able to claim dependents;

• Ability to claim Earned Income Credit (EIC), Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC);

• Also available for first-time filers

According to DRT, if any of the following applies to you, you may e-file your return:

• You are reporting wages from Form W-2 (or W-2GU) Wage and Tax Statement;

• You had only wages, salaries, tips, and your interest income was not greater than $1,500; • You have no adjustments to income;

• You are only claiming EIC, CTC, and/or ACTC

• You received a Form 1099-G (Government) for Unemployment Income received

• You will be reporting information for the Recovery Rebate Credit

However, if any of the following apply, taxpayers must manually file form 1040 with DRT:

• Your filing status is Married Filing Separately (MFS) or Qualifying Widow(er);

• You are required to file and report income or deductions other than Wages, Interest Income, and Tax Credits listed above.

• You are required to file Form 1040 Schedule A, B, C, D, E, F or other related schedules, forms, statements, and/or required attachments with your return.

• You have adjustments to income;

• You filed Form 8915-E: Qualified Disaster Retirement Plan Distribution and Repayments with your 2020 Income Tax Return

• You are claiming other tax credits/deductions such as the American Opportunity Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit, Student Loan Interest Deduction, Child and Dependent Tax Credit, IRA Contributions Deduction, 401(k) Contributions Deduction, etc.;

• If you are subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT), you must attach Form 6251 to your return. DRT officials also stated that taxpayers who e-file their returns, and it is later determined that AMT is applicable, then taxes may be adjusted accordingly to reflect the correct tax.

For more information on income tax filing, contact DRT’s Call Center at (671) 635- 1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.