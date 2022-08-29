DRT to begin accepting Cannabis Identification Card applications Aug. 29

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will begin accepting Cannabis Identification Card applications on Aug. 29. This is one step to obtaining a Cannabis Business License. The form will be available online at www.guamtax.com and at DRT's Compliance Branch.

"Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, DRT’s Compliance Branch will begin accepting completed Forms DRT-CICA for Responsible Officials with the $1,000 application fee for Responsible Official New Cannabis Identification Cards payable in cash or check only at the Treasurer of Guam," DRT stated in a press release.

No debit card or credit card payments will be accepted.

There are six basic steps to obtaining a Cannabis Business License per DRT:

File organizational documents with DRT. Obtain a Cannabis Administrative Business License at DRT (may be done simultaneously with Step 3). Apply for Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Card (may be done along with Step 2). Apply for Cannabis Establishment License. Apply for Permit to Operate. Obtain Cannabis Business License and subsequently terminate Administrative Business License.

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu has said it is important for anyone intending to submit applications for Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Cards to ensure that the responsible official is named in organizational documents. These documents may be articles of incorporation, bylaws, partnership agreements or other documents, depending on the organizational structure of the business.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said treatment of cash receipts from application fees will be no different from other cash receipts by the Treasurer of Guam, adding that the department has not been advised of any banking issues regarding the potential deposits.

Meanwhile, procurement of banking services for cannabis-related government fees and tax collections is ongoing.

DRT noted that current Guam law prohibits food products containing cannabis-derived compounds, but that DRT and the Department of Public Health and Social Services are working with the Office of the Attorney General and Sen. Clynton Ridgell on legislation to amend the law and allow such food products.

The Guam Cannabis Industry Act of 2019 declassified marijuana, or cannabis, as a Schedule I controlled substance for Guam and authorized the operation of licensed cannabis-related facilities.

The island's recreational marijuana industry had been waiting for the development of rules and regulations. Those were finally adopted by default on May 30, after the Legislature failed to act on the rules within a specified time frame. This gave the government of Guam 90 days to begin accepting and processing licensing applications.