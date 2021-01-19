DRT to begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation will begin to accept tax returns for tax year 2020 on Feb. 12.

This is in line with the date the Internal Revenue Service will also begin the nation's tax season, according to a DRT press release.

This filing season certain taxpayers will have the option to receive their refunds by direct deposit. DRT worked with the Department of Administration to launch direct deposits of refunds for the first time in the last week.

DRT and DOA continue to pay out tax refunds owed for returns filed last year.

Last week, DRT and DOA processed and mailed out $5.6 million in tax refunds.

Officials noted that about $11 million in tax refunds are still pending payment.

The press release noted that the government continues to meet its court-ordered six-month deadline. A 2013 court order requires the government to send tax refunds to residents who overpaid on taxes six months after the tax deadline or after the date returns were filed, whichever is later.