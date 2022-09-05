DRT to launch more online filing in 2023

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is looking at ways for the agency to modernize and streamline operations to benefit Guam residents, its director told The Guam Daily Post during the Labor Day picnic Sunday at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park in Tumon.

Director Dafne Mansapit Shimizu noted some of the "huge" upgrades DRT's employees have made in the last several years.

“We have opened up our portal so you can check the status of refunds. You are also able to do that for your EIP payments. … We started for the very first time ever last year in January paying refunds by electronic deposit,” Shimizu said.

Changes also were made to the way driver’s licenses and taxes are processed.

“Last year in October, we launched the online renewals or replacements of driver's licenses. … We expanded what you could do online with the filing of the forms 1040,” Shimizu explained.

Online filing for taxes has seen an exponential increase since 2005, she said. In 2005, about 1,300 returns were filed online. Shimizu said this number jumped to almost 8,000 in 2021 and she hopes those numbers will continue to rise.

“This next year, we're hoping to modernize more. You're going to see probably more people filing online because we're going to expand further our form 1040 filers and those are the things we're looking at, but we're constantly looking at trying to improve so that we can do less manual work and, of course, improve efficiency and work on really more analytical kind of higher-level work.”

Speaking with the Post during the government of Guam Labor Day celebration, Shimizu took a moment to thank public sector workers for their work, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this public health emergency, we had people who were working seven days a week. I myself was working seven days a week, 16 hours a day," she said. "It was really crazy. My team has worked so hard to get refunds out, to make sure we got over $500 million in aid in terms of the advanced child tax credit and the All RISE program and the Ayuda I Mangafa (Help for Families aid program).”

Usually an annual celebration, the picnic resumed this year as the island manages daily infections of the virus that causes COVID-19. Shimizu stressed the morale booster the event brought to GovGuam employees who may have been working round-the-clock hours during the height of the pandemic.

“There were times they didn't spend time with their families, they couldn't even spend time with their families on a Saturday or weeknights. So, I just need to say thank you to all of our government employees, but also shout out to my team who has worked really hard, and I just can't say thank you enough to them for all of their hard work.”