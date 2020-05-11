A line had formed outside of the Department of Revenue and Taxation this morning as residents anticipated the reopening of some of its services.

The agency’s tax and business license branches were listed by the Leon Guerrero and Tenorio administration as being among the government agencies that were reopening today as restrictions on closures have been partially lifted.

By 8 a.m. this morning, a line had formed at the Barrigada office of DRT but as of shortly after 8 a.m. no one opened the doors. Instead a sign was posted, saying the DRT offices in Barrigada and Agana Shopping Center will “remain closed until further noticed.”

The sign also noted that the Business License Permit Center located at the Department of Public Works will be open today.

A press release issued by the DRT this morning also noted that DRT has has opened a call center where people can call with questions. The numbers of the center are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Additionally, due to high call volumes, DRT recommends e-mailing questions to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. For questions regarding the federally-funded economic impact payment program, email guameip@revtax.guam.gov.