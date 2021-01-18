DRT to resume appointments following last week's COVID-19 closure

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is reopening to the public but only for appointments after last week's closure.

While government agencies are opening to the public with the shift from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to PCOR2, DRT will continue its appointment-only services.

Officials closed the agency to the public when three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The DRT offices were decontaminated over the weekend and DRT employees were provided the opportunity to be tested on Saturday. Additional testing of DRT employees will continue this week, according to a press release.

Although DRT will be operating by appointment, certain branches will be closed as DRT continues to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to find and test any other person who had come into close contact with the three employees.

Residents who have appointments with branches which will be closed will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, the release stated.