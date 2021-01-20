About $108 million in federal stimulus checks will begin to be mailed out by the end of next week.

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury approved the Second Economic Impact Payment Plan, the Department of Revenue and Taxation, announced on Wednesday.

This second round of federal stimulus payments, amounting to $600 for adults and another $600 to qualified children ages 16 and below was authorized by the COVID-Related Tax Reform Act of 2020. The President signed it into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

“After Congress makes its laws, federal agencies at a federal and local level have to make them work. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve met the program requirements of an ever-changing federal bureaucracy to get people the help they need as quickly as possible. I’m thankful to everyone who has worked to make this happen and for all your work to come,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The IRS and U.S. Treasury approved the advance of 90% to be transferred to the government of Guam after Plan approval.

For any questions regarding EIP 2, residents can email guameip@revtax.guam.gov.