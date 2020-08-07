DRT updates Saturday schedule for Driver's License Branch; closed Aug. 8, open Aug. 15 and 22

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation updated its Driver’s License Branch service hours on Saturday.

The Barrigada office will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 8.

On Aug. 15 and 22, the Driver’s License Branch will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. to assist residents with:

• Expired or replacement driver’s licenses and Guam IDs.

• For picking up permits, scheduling operator, chauffeur and motorcycle written exams.

Late fees

DRT is waiving late fees for renewals completed by Sept. 4. In addition to the waiver of late fees for these licenses, Guam DRT has also given an automatic extension for those licenses through Aug. 31 as long as renewal is done by Sept. 4.

Officials also reminded residents that the driver’s licenses cannot be renewed in advance of 90 days of expiration.

Guam DRT has issued a letter regarding the automatic extension which can be downloaded by Guam residents at www.guamtax.com.

Appointments

Guam DRT will be announcing additional walk-in schedules for driver’s licenses at a later date. During Monday through Friday, services are by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled at guamtax.com.

Residents are asked to contact DRT at 635-1761/7651. Questions may also be submitted at the “Contact Us” section of DRT’s websites or to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.