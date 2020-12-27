DRT working to pay out remaining stimulus checks by Dec. 31 deadline

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is working to get the last of the Economic Impact Payments out by the Dec. 31 deadline.

While Dafne Shimizu, agency director, wasn’t able to say up to what filing dates they've processed, she noted that in order to avail of the federally-funded program, taxpayers must have filed tax returns by Oct. 15 and non-filer forms should have been filed by Nov. 21.

“So our team has been working because we want to make sure that we follow the law which is that those advance payments have to be paid out by Dec. 31, 2020,” Shimizu stated.

DRT is among the agencies that have said they need additional manpower — even before the pandemic. During the pandemic, they’ve been required to set up and administer the EIP as well as other financial programs, such as the "Ayuda I Mangafa" Help for Families Program that was signed into law in September, aimed at helping the local community.

“Even pre-pandemic, our team had been challenged,” she said. “In our various areas, we’ve done our best to work with the resources we have.”

Payments

In April, Adelup announced the receipt of $107.8 million, of the approved amount of $134.8 million, from the U.S. Department of Treasury for Economic Impact Payments (EIP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

With the arrival of these funds, the Department of Revenue and Taxation started processing stimulus checks.

In the second week of May, DRT had processed approximately 20,000 EIP checks, representing approximately $38.9 million.

EIP checks are based on validly filed and processed 2019 or 2018 tax returns. Residents who don’t typically file taxes were required to submit a special “non-filer form.”

According to a Dec. 18 press release, the most recent from DRT on the stimulus checks, the agency processed 85,503 payments, equalling to about $145 million - representing about 97.01% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

“As far as we understand, I don’t believe it’s a matter of funding,” she said. “It’s a matter of our team putting in the time so we can get those payments out.”

Long lines

Like most of the government, DRT was forced to shut down operations in March, and then rethink its operations.

When the governor allowed government agencies to reopen in early summer, DRT was flooded with residents trying to renew drivers licenses, business permits, and car registrations, or apply for passports and a slew of other items.

For weeks, residents often waited for hours in lines that snaked through tents set up in front of the Barrigada building before extending across the parking lot and out to Route 16.

Shimizu acknowledged the challenges, saying DRT had to follow stringent Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The agency shifted to operating by appointment and also focused on promoting more online transactions to both serve the community but also ensure adherence to strict public health policies.

Since those first EIP payments in late spring, DRT has been processing and mailing out checks to residents on what’s become a weekly basis.

“It’s been challenging from the start,” she said. “We’ve been really working hard to get payments out to our people as soon as possible.”