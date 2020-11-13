DRT working with AG on cigarette tax stamp rules

The Office of the Attorney General said Guam's cigarette tax stamp is not double taxation, said Department of Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Michele Santos.

The guidance resolves one of the issues holding back its implementation, she said.

DRT has been working with the AG on tying in Hawaii's rules and regulations to Guam laws, but the department still needs funding to implement the tax stamps program, Santos said during Thursday’s oversight hearing. DRT also is waiting to see if the Legislature will be making amendments to the law.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who co-sponsored a bill that would mandate hiring a vendor to enforce the tax stamps, said $240,000 was the figure previously cited to implement the law. Santos said the money is still needed, noting the program hasn't been implemented because it is an unfunded mandate.

"We talked about a shortage of personnel. We're going to be short. We have one person doing bonded (warehouses) in compliance and we use another person from business privilege tax and their hands are full with bonded," Santos said.

The first thing needed is to develop rules and regulations, but what's slowing that down is whether legislative amendments will take place, Santos added. The deputy director said DRT likes "the way Hawaii does it" and is leaning toward those rules, but nothing is final yet, and they can work with the existing law and make changes when needed.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has stated the government of Guam could be losing as much as $10 million and up to $15 million in uncollected cigarette taxes.

Barnes said Guam is losing out on resources for the hospital and schools over $240,000 and it is important to look at ways to collaborate to resolve the issue, recalling the legislation she introduced along with Sen. Jose Terlaje.

DRT opposed the bill over what would be paid to the vendor, which could be up to 12% of tobacco taxes collected – roughly $3 million to $4 million annually – that would otherwise be sent to the Healthy Futures Fund. The agency was also concerned over the vendor being able to draft rules for the tax enforcement, as was contemplated in the bill.

"I know DRT has been doing a lot. I am not going to fault any of the employees ... I just know this is an additional thing and if we are going to complain about not having the $240,000 and a representation of what is already in law to do, I think is an injustice," Barnes said Thursday.

Santos said she is not complaining, but is pointing out that DRT does not have the funding and is being cautious about future amendments because she does not "have the staff to reinvent the wheel."

Barnes asked for a breakdown of DRT's needs so she can introduce a bill to help push the program through.

Sen. Sabina Perez, who oversees DRT, did introduce a bill Thursday that aims to close delays in tax payments through the use of a bonded warehouse and delays in payment for the tax stamp. The measure, Bill 427-35, also repeals a 0.4% discount afforded to wholesalers for putting on the stamp onto cigarette packages.

"The double delay in taxes is an issue because these funds go towards DPHSS, GMH, GBHWC, and those responding to our current public health emergency," Perez stated in a release. "In anticipation of the implementation of the cigarette stamp tax, it is important to streamline the collections process to ensure that Healthy Future Fund are not impacted."

Terlaje, commenting on Bill 427, said he supports every effort to get cigarette taxes paid.

"We need to stamp out black market cigarettes. The hospital needs this money now more than ever," he stated in a release.