A man who was pulled over by police for having defective taillights was arrested after officers found drugs.

Reichy Kinu, 53, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers searched the car and found a glass pipe under the driver’s seat with methamphetamine residue.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he smoked meth earlier.

He was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.