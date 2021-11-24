A man was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs during a traffic stop conducted by Guam police on Sunday night.

Troy Mitchell Arriola Mantanona, 19, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and operation of a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

According to court documents, officers saw the suspect’s car in Talo’fo’fo make a right turn without signaling.

During a search, police found two resealable baggie with methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth residue.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Authorities put the suspect in the patrol car.

During transport, officers noticed the suspect making a lot of body movements while seated in the back of the patrol car.

Police found two more resealable baggies with meth and three plastic straws with the drug hidden inside an eyeglass case that the apparently left on the patrol vehicle’s floorboard, documents state.