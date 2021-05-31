A driver pulled over for having an expired vehicle registration was placed under arrest after police found drugs during the stop.

According to court documents, John Ray Borja, 47, admitted to police that he had been drinking beer.

Officers noticed an open can of beer in the cup holder, and during a search found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Borja, also known as John Meno, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of an open container as a misdemeanor.