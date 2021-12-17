A woman was arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over by Guam police for a suspected traffic violation.

Alejandrianna Rose C. Reyes, 35, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance and defective license plate lamp.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, police stopped the suspect along Route 1 in Piti around 1:57 a.m. on Thursday and found methamphetamine.

Police did not indicate the amount of drugs found.

Reyes was booked and released from custody, and the case was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.