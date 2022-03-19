A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop by Guam police.

Shawn Michael Quichocho Lujan, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the driver of a Honda Civic was stopped around 4:50 p.m.

During a search, Guam Police Department officers found two glass pipes with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that the substance in the pipe was “ice.”

Authorities noted the suspect had an active warrant for a separate 2017 criminal case.