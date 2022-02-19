A man was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service and Guam police officers on drug charges while they were checking on a suspect in a firearms investigation in Barrigada Heights on Thursday.

Vince Anthony Borja Benavente, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Investigators noted there were several individuals at the residence with active federal warrants.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Benavente was spotted sitting on a parked car in front of the residence, documents state.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes and five small baggies with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he owned the pipes and drug, and had smoked meth using the pipes.