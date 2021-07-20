A local mixed martial arts fighter accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of methamphetamine into Guam was granted his request to travel off-island.

Defendant Ricky Camp appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday.

Defense attorney Clyde Lemons told the court that his client would be gone from July 21 to Aug. 5.

It was said in court that Camp would be in pre-fight training in Phoenix, Arizona before he fights at an event in Belton, Texas.

The prosecution did not object to the request, and Adult Probation Services told the court that the defendant did not have any violations.

The judge ordered that Camp undergo a drug and alcohol test prior to the trip, and again when he returns. He was also ordered to provide a final itinerary and contact information to probation.

Drugs smuggled

Camp has since pleaded not guilty to charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He was arrested in November 2019 after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel that came from Las Vegas.

Officers opened the package and discovered that it contained approximately 2,282 grams, or about 5 pounds, of meth, court documents state.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, it was previously said in court that some of the evidence connected to his arrest is part of an ongoing federal investigation. While he's waiting for trial in the local case, no charges have been filed against him in the District Court of Guam.