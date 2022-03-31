A woman who was recently arrested on drug possession charges faces a new criminal case in local court after being accused of attacking a teenager and a toddler known to her.

Deeana Marie Babauta, 26, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony, and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of child abuse at a home in Merizo on March 16, a week before Babauta was arrested in the illegal drug possession case.

She was accused of squeezing the leg and slapping the face of the 2-year-old child, documents state.

A second victim, 16, tried to intervene when the suspect got upset and allegedly punched the teen and placed her in a rear naked choke.

Others had to pull the suspect away from the teen victim, documents state.

Witnesses forced the suspect out of the residence before the suspect got brass knuckles and called the teen out to fight, documents state.

The suspect left before allegedly yelling, “if she's still here by the time I get back, I’m going to get my gun and shoot her.”

The suspect allegedly admitted to spanking the toddler and assaulting the teen, adding that she intended to place the teen in a headlock because she wanted to kill her.

Drug arrest

Babauta was arrested last week along with her boyfriend Jason Vince Leon Guerrero, 29.

Both allegedly admitted to police that they had drugs inside the car before authorities found 15 baggies with methamphetamine, cut straws with the drug, and two glass pipes with meth residue.

Officers also found .52 grams of meth and a baggie with oxycodone pills inside her pocket, court documents state.

Leon Guerrero allegedly admitted to owning the drugs, adding that he was selling them to make ends meet.