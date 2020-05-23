Drug case defendant denied release

A federal drug defendant awaiting trial in the District Court of Guam has been denied his request to be released from jail.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo denied Darrell Jake Guerrero’s request on Friday.

Guerrero, who could face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, contends there are appropriate conditions the court can impose that will reasonably assure he will return to court as required and to ensure the safety of the community.

The defendant asked to be released to a third-party custodian and be placed under location monitoring.

The U.S. Probation Office had recommended Guerrero receive substance abuse treatment, however, the court noted that the program is not open or accepting new clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court ruled that without treatment, the defendant does pose a danger to the community.

The judge was also concerned with allegations the federal prosecutor brought up, arguing that the detainee made multiple attempts to smuggle contraband into the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility.

Guerrero has since pleaded not guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

Guerrero, who has been behind bars since January, was found in a hotel room at the LeoPalace Resort with more than 300 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and was using the hotel room for drug distribution purposes, documents state.