A man who was on pretrial release for a separate drug possession case was placed under arrest after police found methamphetamine.

Steve Aldrich Jr., 33, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, along with a notice of felony committed on felony release, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to the prosecution in court documents, officers approached a parked car in Harmon with the suspect found inside and who appeared to show signs of a person “coming down from a methamphetamine high.”

During a search, police found an undisclosed amount of meth, documents state.

Aldrich was also accused of attacking a woman known to him in June, documents state.

In 2020, he was arrested on illegal drug and weapons charges and on separate charges of family violence and assault.

A Superior Court of Guam judge issued a warrant for his arrest last month.