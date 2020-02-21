Drug case defendant’s attorney withdraws due to conflict

Defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero, 28, will have to wait to find out if he will be released from prison while his case proceeds in the District Court of Guam.

Guerrero was set to have a bail hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo; however, defense attorney Leilani Lujan told the court on Thursday that the Federal Public Defender’s Office has to withdraw from the case due to a conflict with providing legal representation.

Attorney Curtis Vandeveld has been appointed to represent Guerrero.

He is scheduled back in court on Feb. 27.

Guerrero has pleaded not guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute. He also faces a notice of forfeiture of $4,940 in cash. The prosecution contends the money came from alleged drug activity.

His trial is set to begin March 31.

Guerrero is also part of a group of federal defendants who requested a separate hearing before the chief judge to discuss the “inhumane conditions” at the Department of Corrections prison facility. The Federal Public Defender’s Office also is representing the defendants on the matter.