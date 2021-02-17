A man has been arrested on illegal drug possession charges after Guam police officers responded to a two-car crash in Tamuning on Monday.

Steven Roland Tadeo Miranda, 41, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired by a controlled substance as a misdemeanor.

Miranda was the driver of a sedan that allegedly slammed into the rear of a family van on Route 1 in Tamuning.

According to court documents, the suspect told police his brakes seemed bad. He appeared to be in a very heightened state, spoke rapidly, mumbled, erratically flailed his arms, twisted his neck around, was grinding his teeth, and was smacking his lips, when police talked to him at the crash site, according to court documents.

The suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants, court documents state.

Police found a resealable bag with meth under the front passenger seat and a clear plastic straw with meth. Authorities also found another clear plastic bag with meth and rock-like substances in the suspect’s pocket, documents state.

During a search at the police precinct, officers found a face mask that contained nine syringes and another clear plastic straw that the suspect hid near his genital area. The suspect allegedly told officers that the syringes were used to inject meth.