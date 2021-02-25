Two undercover drug operations that Guam police officers carried out with a source led to the arrest of a parolee on new drug charges.

Dwayne Edward Fejeran Mateo, 34, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police pulled over the suspect for speeding in Dededo on May 2, 2020.

During a search of the car, officers found syringes that the suspect said he used to give chicken steroids for cockfighting. Authorities also found a 9mm Glock 43 loaded with six rounds underneath the passenger seat, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he did not have a firearm’s license and had several prior convictions which prohibit him from possessing a gun.

On Aug. 12, 2020, officers arranged for a source to meet the suspect to buy 3.48 grams of meth for $605, documents state.

Investigators had the source arrange another controlled call asking the suspect to meet him on Swamp Road so that he could buy more drugs, documents state.

The source paid $1,200 for 5.52 grams of meth, documents state.

Documents state Mateo was on parole for a 2018 case. That same year, he was arrested along with four others following a police raid in Dededo by the Mandaña Drug Task Force, Post files state.