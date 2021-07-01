Drug convict Chargualaf granted early end to supervised release

Honofre Chargualaf has gained his independence from the federal court system after being granted a request to have his supervised release terminated early.

Chargualaf appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday.

"I came a long way. I don't believe any further supervised release is necessary," said Chargualaf. "I lost too much already. I lost too much time. I'd like to be able to move around with my family and grandchildren without having this. ... I did everything that I was supposed to do."

He spent more than two decades in federal prison for drug and weapons offenses, and was granted compassionate release in June 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Chargualaf faced another six years and six months in the Bureau of Prisons before he would have been released.

He was placed on five years of supervised release, but Tydingco-Gatewood tossed the remaining four years.

"I think your conduct, your mentorship to your daughters – you are a kind person and exceptional, and I wish you the best. I hope you will continue to be the father and mentor that you are to your very devoted daughters," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "You are a free man. Good luck to you."

Chargualaf wiped tears from his eyes and hugged his attorney as the crowd inside the courtroom cheered.

During the hearing, federal probation officers and the U.S. Attorney's Office objected to the early termination of supervised release, telling the court they have not been able to directly monitor Chargualaf due to the pandemic.

"I recognize that he has taken significant steps toward his rehabilitation; he has demonstrated that over the past year," said federal prosecutor Rosetta San Nicolas. "But the government wants him to continue to meet and exceed the expectations. ... We would like him to continue supervised release and continue his hard work he is doing."

Family and friends had also testified in support of Chargualaf's request.

"Mr. Chargualaf has been an angel. He has complied with all orders," said defense attorney Leilani Lujan. "The last year of supervision absolutely counts, whether it was direct or not. The bottom line is he has paid his debt to society and then some. ... He deserves to be a free man."

Chargualaf has participated in multiple community outreach events to educate the community about the dangers of drugs. In May, he was among the participants who spoke in federal court during the 2021 Drug Court Month Education Outreach panel discussion.

According to Post files, Chargualaf was convicted in 1995 on drug and weapons charges and initially sentenced to 44 years in prison. It was reduced by about a decade following a hearing held in federal court on Guam in 2019. Chargualaf at that time told the court his past conduct was "most regrettable" and that he has had to sacrifice 25 years of his life for "nonviolent offenses."