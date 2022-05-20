A man convicted of attempted drug possession following a raid in Tumon in 2017 claims that police searched and arrested him hours before they got a warrant.

Eli Quintanilla, sentenced to two years in prison after a Superior Court jury convicted him of attempted possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, filed a request for legal counsel to assist him with his appeal in the District Court of Guam.

He contends he was arrested at 9 a.m. and the government’s search warrant was produced around 3:30 p.m. the same day of the 2017 raid.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Quintanilla said he was not afforded a fair trial.

However, federal Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo issued an order stating Quintanilla should instead seek relief from the Supreme Court of Guam or the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In 2019, Quintanilla lost his appeal in the high court.

Then, he argued there was not sufficient evidence to find that he attempted to possess the drugs, and contends the lower court erred in failing to properly instruct the jury as to the language regarding specific intent, Post files state.

The high court, however, found that there was sufficient evidence and that the jury was adequately instructed.

In 2017, Quintanilla was arrested after the discovery of 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a parcel sent to the Garden Villa Hotel in Tumon. Quintanilla was a guest there. Drug task force officers obtained a search warrant for the package, which contained meth.