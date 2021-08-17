Drug convict denied request for early release

A man who was convicted for his part in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine from Washington state to Guam was denied his request to get out of federal prison early.

Vincent Lujan had asked the District Court of Guam for compassionate release due to multiple health issues including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. He made this second request due to the COVID-19 cases at FCI Sheridan, a medium-security federal prison in Oregon, where he is currently being held.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied his request.

“A reduction in defendant’s sentence would not reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law, and provide just punishment for the offense,” her order states.

In July 2019, Lujan was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride through the mail.

Lujan admitted to his participation in a conspiracy between July 2017 and August 2018 to distribute meth with a 99% purity level. The intercepted package had been sent from Tacoma, Washington, to Guam via the U.S. Postal Service. The parcel weighed 111.2 grams.

Lujan also admitted to authorities that he had been expecting a couple of ounces of meth at an agreed price of $5,000 an ounce, court documents state.