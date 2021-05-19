A man convicted in a major drug scheme was denied a request to have his 10-year prison sentence reduced.

Rudy Sablan wanted his sentencing to be modified after he argued that he should have been given credit for time served prior to his conviction. He had spent two years and nine months in prison at that time.

Sablan was convicted with Mateo B. Sardoma Jr. and Maria Edrosa.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday filed an order denying Sablan's request, stating that the calculation for his time served prior to sentencing is left up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

In March 2014, Sablan pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Sablan, from 2009 to Oct. 26, 2011, purchased and possessed methamphetamine. A search executed at Sablan's residence led to the discovery of a pipe containing meth.

A stolen firearm was found during a search conducted on April 1, 2011. Sablan reportedly obtained the gun in exchange for small amounts of meth. Court documents stated the gun, a .44 magnum caliber Colt Anaconda revolver, was stolen.

Sablan, Sardoma and Edrosa were indicted with Christopher Mesa, Walter Duenas, Sylvia Mashburn Duenas, Eduardo Lake, Anthony Villanueva, Joseph Caballero and Elizabeth Aguon.

They were found guilty of engaging in a scheme to bring meth to Guam from the Philippines, California and elsewhere, Post files state.