Kelvin John Mata Tedtaotao took responsibility for his actions before being sentenced to serve 30 months in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons with credit for time served.

Tedtaotao, who admitted he attempted to smuggle 223 grams of methamphetamine into Guam in 2018, was sentenced by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday.

"I want a second chance to help my family," said Tedtaotao, as he asked the court for leniency. "I am so sorry for what I've done."

"To send him in the prison system, whether on Guam or to the states where we are having a series of cases, is basically a death sentence. We are living in an unprecedented time where the best thing is for my client to continue on his path," said defense attorney Matthew Kane, who argued that Tedtaotao had minimal knowledge of the smuggling scheme. "We are trying to make sure he has the treatment he needs and to make sure the community is safer. The safest thing is to keep him off drugs."

Tedtaotao will also serve three years of supervised release.

"He was a part of this conspiracy," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero. "At the end of the day, he does need to be held accountable for his actions."

A judicial recommendation was made to have him serve his time in Texas. Tedtaotao has already served two months in prison.

The defense contends that Tedtaotao had less of a role than co-conspirators Brian Quinata, who awaits sentencing; Jason Guerrero, who was said to be an unindicted co-conspirator; and an unknown source of the drugs. He has cooperated with federal investigators since his arrest.

Tedtaotao pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of meth.

He admitted that he received two packages containing the drugs, which had been sent from Las Vegas to his U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

Authorities seized the items and replaced them with a sham substance before tracking the packages.

Tedtaotao was accused of then trying to cover up his involvement when he destroyed the tracking equipment. The court ordered that he pay $1,692 in restitution to replace the damaged devices.