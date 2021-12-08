A man who was convicted of drug possession in 2019 lost his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Joshua Brandon Perez was sentenced to six years after being convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony with a sentencing enhancement for commission of a felony while on felony release.

Perez fought his conviction in the high court, alleging the lower court had erred in finding evidence of the drug possession charges.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He also contends the sentencing enhancement was illegal claiming the felony on felony release allegation was dismissed.

But justices concluded the prosecution did have sufficient evidence and affirmed the judgement of conviction.

Perez was arrested in December 2018 after repeatedly swerving his vehicle, prompting a traffic stop. Police found Perez in possession of items containing methamphetamine residue and a book on how to manufacture meth, Post files state.