Drug convict granted compassionate release

A man who was convicted of attempting to smuggle 52.6 grams of methamphetamine into Guam through the Barrigada Post Office in 2014 was granted his request to be release from prison early.

Franklin John Salas, who has already served more than half of his 108-month prison sentence, was given time served by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

He will serve three years' supervised release on Guam.

Salas will also be placed under location monitoring for 180 days, as recommended by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Defendant shall be released as soon as appropriate travel arrangements are made and it is safe for defendant to travel," the order states.

Salas was being held at Terminal Island in California.

He is in a wheelchair, suffers from multiple medical conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic cataracts and chronic kidney disease, and has twice contracted the coronavirus, court documents state.

2016 guilty plea

Salas was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2016 after he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Federal investigators intercepted drugs concealed in card-sized envelopes and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2014.