A convicted drug dealer facing new charges for allegedly assisting an effort to smuggle drugs into Guam through the mail will have his day in court beginning today.

A jury was selected on Tuesday in the drug case against James Rumbaua Damaso in the District Court of Guam.

Trial begins with opening statements today before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The prosecution seeks a minimum of 15 years in prison if Damaso is convicted in this latest case.

Damaso was indicted in 2019 on charges of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, the court issued a search warrant for a package that contained 1,800 grams of meth that was addressed to Jeffrey Baldanado in Latte Heights, Mangilao.

Federal investigators replaced the drugs with sham and inserted a GPS tracking device inside, documents state. Authorities tracked the package to a residence in Dededo.

Baldanado allegedly told the feds that Damaso told him to “take it and get rid of it” after being given one of the four bags of sham, document state.

Both were taken into custody separately.

Authorities also found 139.1 grams of meth, documents state.