Drug dealer, 60, denied early release

A woman implicated in a four-year drug distribution conspiracy was denied a reduction in her 41-month sentence.

Her request for compassionate release was also turned down.

Violeta Manahan, 60, appeared Tuesday during a virtual hearing before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood from a low-security federal prison for women in Dublin, California.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan argued that Manahan is 60 and faces a higher risk of health complications, including COVID-19 infection, that could be fatal.

Lujan also contends the death rate of Pacific Islanders is much higher, which impacts her client.

It was said in court that Manahan suffers from acid reflux, restless legs and poor vision.

Though Manahan has never been tested for the novel coronavirus, the court learned that there were two inmates who tested positive, and nine other inmates and six staff who are in recovery at the prison facility in Dublin, California.

“As long as inmates are still testing positive, it means COVID-19 is still in the prison, and Ms. Manahan can still contract the virus,” said Lujan.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas opposed the request to reduce Manahan’s sentence to time served.

“She is ineligible for modification,” said San Nicolas. “She’s only served 36% of her 41-month sentence. Her ailments are not extraordinary or compelling. It is not life-threatening. Compassionate release is for inmates with critical needs.”

“The court believes that there have not been compelling and extraordinary reasons to grant the reduction,” Tydingco-Gatewood said as she denied the request.

Drug sentence

Manahan was sentenced in January after admitting to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride in April 2017.

She is alleged to have worked with Jimmy Law, a former boyfriend and drug supplier from California, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison late last year.

The conspiracy lasted between January 2013 and March 2017, and allegedly involved seven other individuals.

Manahan admitted to ordering and receiving quantities of meth that were sent to Guam through the U.S. mail and other means. The drugs varied in quantities from grams to ounces, all of which Law allegedly provided to her, court documents stated.

Manahan distributed the drug to others on the island, the Justice Department has previously stated.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors and Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted packages on Nov. 2, 2014, and Feb. 18, 2015, containing 110.55 grams and 13.88 grams of meth, respectively. The 2014 package had a purity level of 95% and the latter package was at 42%.

The plea agreement stated Manahan arranged for the first package to be sent while she introduced the recipient of the second package, Fidela Cabrera, to Law.

The value of the meth is between $22,000 and $33,000, according to the prosecution.