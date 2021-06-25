A man who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle nearly a pound of methamphetamine into Guam through the mail is fighting his conviction and sentence.

Mark Mayo filed a notice of appeal in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday. He was assigned a case number for his appeal, but a hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

Mayo had told the court Tuesday he planned to appeal his case after Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood decided his fate.

He was the only one among four defendants to take his case to trial. A jury found him guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

His co-actors Daniel Topasna Pangelinan, Lovelia Mendoza and Joseph R. Roman II, were each charged in federal court after they participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

They’ve each taken a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pangelinan got a three-year prison sentence.

According to Post files, Pangelinan and Roman had picked up the package from the Barrigada post office before realizing they were being followed by federal agents.

Mendoza agreed to have Mayo meet the pair to pick up the package of drugs so he could deliver it to her.

Throughout the case, the defense argued that Mayo didn't know there was nearly 1 pound of meth inside the package he was asked to pick up on the side of the road.