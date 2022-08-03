Drug dealer gets a quarter century in prison

James Rumbaua Damaso, 54, will spend 25 years in a federal prison in Lompoc, California, after being convicted of dealing more than a half-million dollars in methamphetamine in Guam.

Damaso was sentenced Tuesday before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

“We would note that he is recidivist,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas, who noted Damaso’s 2009 drug conviction. “Now, we are in 2022 dealing with the defendant possessing four pounds of methamphetamine hydrochloride.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Damaso declined to testify at sentencing, as he plans to appeal his conviction.

“We stand by our recommendation of 300 months imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release,” San Nicolas said.

Defense attorney William Gavras asked that his client be sentenced to 15 years instead, noting his age and how he would be serving his time far from his family here in Guam.

“In 15 years, he is going to be 69, 70 years old. At that point, he’s passed the age of criminality,” said Gavras, who referred to national statistics.

Not convinced

The chief judge was not convinced by the defense request for a lenient sentence.

“I do frown upon second offenders. If he didn’t learn the first time. He even went to drug court and came back out. What happened? It’s not like regular drug possession. It was with intent to distribution, and he was distributing it. He had a lot of money. Who carries around $31,000 on their person? Your client has a tough road and uphill battle to get his sentence from 25 down to 15,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “He’s 54. Is he not tired of being in prison? When I get 54-year-olds, I say, 'what are you still doing here?'”

She noted Damaso had been given an opportunity to receive drug treatment after his first conviction more than a decade ago.

“Mr. Damaso was an older defendant at that time. It’s not like he was a young kid. He was more socially mature when he committed that crime,” she said, as the court highlighted the island’s drug issue is getting worse.

“It is horrible. We see it more and more every day. It’s probably one of the worst times on Guam, I think. It appears that way as we have drug cases that appear daily here in federal court, and I can imagine at the local court, where they have an even higher volume of drug cases.”

Tydingco-Gatewood also asked the defense why Damaso did not think of his family when he was dealing drugs in the community.

“He certainly should have,” Gavras said.

“I know. I don’t understand this. Why didn’t he think about his father who is getting old, auntie and uncle and all these people who love him so much?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“Obviously people who engage in these crimes are not thinking. They are not good thinkers,” Gavras said.

“My point is your client went to drug court, successfully completed and went off to commit another crime. He was able to do well, but I am wondering what happened to him. He had a chance. He was clean for 11 years,” she said.

“As the jury found, his judgement crumbled,” Gavras said.

Damaso was found guilty of possessing 139.1 grams of meth after federal agents pulled him over in 2019. He was convicted of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

The feds uncovered in their investigation that Damaso was working with Jeffrey Baldonado to smuggle drugs into Guam through the mail. Baldonado has since taken a plea deal with the government, admitting to attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.