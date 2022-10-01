A man will spend the next 11 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for selling methamphetamine on island.

Nathan Earl McCord Borja appeared Tuesday in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The prosecution argued Borja should be given 170 months for being found with $7,000 cash, 12.99 gross grams of methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, authorities received information Borja was selling methamphetamine and subsequently arranged an undercover buy in February 2021.

Borja sold the source 29.10 grams of meth and shortly after was stopped by police, according to court documents.

In response, Borja's attorney, Federal Public Defender John Gorman, argued his client should receive a lenient sentence of 121 months, or just a little more than 10 years.

Gorman said Borja's trauma of child abuse and 20 years of addiction to methamphetamine should be considered.

Senior Judge Alex Munson decided, however, to sentence Borja to 136 months, or 11 years and four months, in federal prison.

According to Post files, Borja has a drug conviction from 2019.