A woman implicated in a four-year drug distribution conspiracy has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison with credit for about 5 1/2 months she's already spent detained.

Violeta Manahan, now 59, also received a judicial recommendation for drug treatment and vocational training.

The prison term is at the low end of sentencing guidelines and was recommended by the probation office and the prosecution. The maximum sentence was 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas said Manahan is still capable of recovery and recommended that she receive treatment in the Bureau of Prisons, in addition to sentencing recommendations.

Manahan first entered a plea agreement, admitting to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, in April 2017.

She is alleged to have worked with Jimmy Law, a former boyfriend and drug supplier from California, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison late last year.

The conspiracy lasted between January 2013 and March 2017, and allegedly involved seven other individuals.

Manahan admitted to ordering and receiving quantities of meth that were sent to Guam through U.S. mail and other means. The drugs varied in quantities from grams to ounces, all of which Law allegedly provided to her, court documents stated.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors and Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted packages on Nov. 2, 2014, and Feb. 18, 2015, containing 110.55 grams and 13.88 grams of meth, respectively. The 2014 package had a purity level of 95% and the latter package was at 42%.

The plea agreement stated Manahan arranged for the first package to be sent while she introduced the recipient of the second package, Fidela Cabrera, to Law.

The value of the meth is between $22,000 and $33,000, according to San Nicolas.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood noted that the price of meth is generally higher.

"That means there's a lot of supply into Guam," she said.

Manahan and her attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan, recounted her history and drug use, beginning at a young age, dealing with her parents' divorce and being influenced to use drugs by family members, to obtaining her GED and moving to the states, to meeting Law in 1995 and using meth for the first time, to moving back to Guam in 2010 to care for her mother while suffering from serious meth withdrawal.

Lujan said her client is still in her recovery journey and has made progress, completing residential treatment at the Oasis Empowerment Center in December 2018. The mistake she made was returning home where a family member was actively using drugs and disconnecting from the recovery community, Lujan added.

Stresses in her life, including her house burning down, led to Manahan relapsing, Lujan said.

In speaking before the court, Manahan apologized for her actions, asked God to heal all she's affected, and said she'd be willing to accept all the help she can get through the system.

"I know my guilt and I am truly sorry," she said.