Jovan Dollete Bradbury will have to spend another 16 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility after he admitted to dealing methamphetamine in the District Court of Guam.

Bradbury, 36, who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, was sentenced to a total of 30 months or 2 1/2 years in prison with credit for the 14 months he already spent locked up.

It was recommended that he serve his time at Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg in Virginia so he could be close to family and undergo drug treatment.

He will also be placed on four years of supervised release, which he would be allowed to serve in the states.

It was said in court that Bradbury is a citizen of the Philippines and faces being deported after serving his time.

Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe told the court that Bradbury no longer had any living relatives in his home country and could be left living on the streets after he gets off the plane in Manila.

"No one knows the difficulty that he may have when he doesn't have family and when there are a lot of drugs there," said Cunliffe.

Bradbury was told that if he is deported he would not be allowed to return to the U.S. without permission from the court.

Drug arrest

According to Post files, Bradbury was also arrested on local drug possession charges in 2018.

In January 2020, federal agents tracked him down and arrested him because he had a prior drug conviction making him a removable alien, court documents state.

Department of Homeland Security agents found him inside a parked car in Tamuning where he was seen throwing a bag of meth onto the floor of the front passenger seat.

During a search, agents found 14.55 grams of meth and $5,750.

Bradbury admitted the money was proceeds from drug sales and that he was engaged in the business of trafficking meth, documents state.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood warned Bradbury following his sentencing.

"When you get out you will be on supervised released and probation will be checking on you. You will take a drug test 15 days after you are released. Every month you will take it to make sure you are clean. It's your price for freedom," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "You really have a chance to get your life in order. Stay out of trouble. Don't blow it."