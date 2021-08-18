Drug dealer Ricky James Jr. Salas Santos has decided not to cooperate with federal prosecutors after a District Court of Guam Judge accepted his guilty plea this week.

Santos faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years after he admitted to the charge of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

His case involves 3 pounds of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas was granted her request to seal the plea deal noting that it would allow the defendant the opportunity to potentially cooperate with federal authorities in other drug-related investigations.

However, The Guam Daily Post has confirmed that Santos does not want to cooperate with prosecutors and will not change his mind.

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

In August 2020, Santos was indicted after federal investigators seized the drugs in a mail package and in a dog food bag at a Yigo home.

Santos then said he knew nothing about the package.

During a search at the home, agents discovered 1,191 grams, or about 2.6 pounds, of meth concealed in a bag of Cesar dog food.

Prison records show that Santos had been arrested in two separate cases in the local court in 2008 and 2012.