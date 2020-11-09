Drug dealer requests compassionate release from prison

A confessed drug dealer, who is believed responsible for shipping more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine to Guam between 2009 and 2012, filed an emergency motion to have his sentence reduced to time served and is seeking compassionate release.

Julian Gerald Borja Robles, 47, is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, conspiring to launder drug proceeds and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has served approximately six years and eight months of incarceration at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and Robles' attorney Briana Kottke contends her client is an excellent candidate for compassionate release as he and other inmates at Lompoc have been "rendered vulnerable and powerless to protect themselves from harm."

Kottke, the assistant federal public defender, noted that the Lompoc facility has had more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections and four inmate deaths. Robles was infected in May.

He sought compassionate release from the warden at Lompoc but his request was denied.

The defense contends Robles should be granted release because he suffers from several serious medical conditions including prediabetes, chronic kidney disease, mental health conditions and obesity.

Kottke stated the risk of reinfection is "especially real" and her client is not receiving the chronic care he needs.

"His conditions have gotten worse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sedentary and solitary living conditions mandated by the pandemic are exacerbating his medical and mental health issues," the defense attorney wrote in a motion to the District Court of Guam.

Robles has asked the court to reduce his sentence to time served and allow him to move back home to Santa Rita and begin his 10 years of supervised release.