Convicted drug dealer Eder J. Cortez-Zelaya will not have to spend another day in federal prison or under watch by U.S. Probation officers. He was sentenced to time served during a hearing Monday before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Cortez-Zelaya, who appeared virtually, had already served nearly seven years in prison for his part in attempting to smuggle 616 grams of methamphetamine from Nevada to Guam through the U.S. Postal Service. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $300,000.

He appealed and won after initially being sentenced to 24 years.

In March, Cortez-Zelaya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth after prosecutors retried the case.

"I would like to extend an apology to the community of your beautiful island. I have to say I am sorry. I have learned my lesson and I am so, so sorry," said Cortez-Zelaya with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter. "During my time in jail, I had a lot of time to reflect on what I am doing. In fact, I have spent a lot of time learning the value of life more than I have before and when I came out, I took that to spend more time with my sons and daughters, and to help my family especially during these times of the pandemic when I knew they would need my help more than ever."

He said among the difficulties he faced while locked up was losing his mother and not getting the chance to say goodbye.

"I thought that if I was given another opportunity that I would come out into the community and be the best of myself to show society that I am not a bad person and be an example for others who are inside," he said. "I am asking for the opportunity to show the community and the government that I am a different person ... and I can show that working with dignity is a much better thing than doing bad things."

Chief Judge Tydingco-Gatewood said, "It's not often that I have someone like yourself who has spent close to seven years in prison on a lengthy sentence that I imposed initially. The court recognizes that the 9th Circuit had reversed some of those convictions after a jury trial, and they found you were a part of this one particular conspiracy, which you pled guilty to. The court appreciates the remorsefulness that you have expressed and your apology to Guam."

Defense attorney Phillip Torres asked that his client be given no additional jail time or supervised release.

"I think he is what the court is looking for when someone gets out of prison and resumes life on the outside," said Torres.

It was said in court Monday that Cortez-Zelaya was released from prison nearly a year ago on bond and after he contracted COVID-19.

"Based on the record, there appears to be no instances of any violations. Mr. Cortez-Zaraya has reported as directed," said Angela Loveless, a pretrial officer in the District of Nevada.

The U.S. Probation Office in Guam recommended three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro recommended 67 months with credit for time served and three years of supervised release.

"I think sometimes you can have a deterrent effect by showing if someone takes action themselves to better than themselves, they can do better. If they come into court and have taken these steps, and we still bat them down, then what was the point of it all?" said Sambataro. "So sometimes you can do more harm than good when punishing just to punish. I think looking at all of that, the U.S. attorney's job is to do the right thing."

The chief judge said it was the first time she ever handed down a sentence that completely clears a defendant from their case.

"Very few persons come along in my courtroom and have an exemplary record of rehabilitation," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "One of the main goals of punishment is that of rehabilitation. The court recognizes that this defendant is one of the few in my lifetime and my career that has met that goal. The court has to look at whether or not this defendant is capable of returning to society and functioning as a law-abiding member of this community, and he has proven that. There will be no supervised release for this case. I have never done that, ever. But I am going to do that, Mr. Cortez-Zelaya, because you have proven that you have been rehabilitated. I don't think you will disappoint me and commit a crime. I think you are devoted to your daughters and your family. You are now a free man."

She called Cortez-Zelaya a "rising star in the world of rehabilitation."

"Thank you for the opportunity," Cortez-Zelaya said. "I am going to show you and the community that I can do good."

2014 drug case

The case was first brought before the court in 2014.

According to Post files, Cortez-Zelaya and several others were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, money laundering and unlawful use of the mail to distribute more than 50 grams of meth from 2010 to March 1, 2014. The list of defendants included David Quinata, Richard Borja, Francisco Arias, Lawrence and Corinna Concepcion, Joseph Moye, Joseph Mansapit, Brian Quinata, Ken Nangauta, Florentina Depamaylo and Johnny Quenga.

The majority of the co-defendants took plea offers from federal authorities.

Court documents state local and federal authorities managed to intercept multiple packages arriving from Nevada to Guam containing 616 grams of meth. Law enforcement authorities also tracked multiple bank and wire transfers between Arias and Cortez-Zelaya's Guam co-defendants and themselves, amounting to roughly $310,000.

Arias, the kingpin and an undocumented alien and citizen from Mexico, also won his appeal after initially getting a life sentence. He too pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and was resentenced to 14 years in federal prison, Post files state.