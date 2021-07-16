Drug dealer's sentencing delayed; attorney withdraws due to conflict

A convicted drug dealer who admitted to his involvement in meth distribution, laundering money for a major drug dealer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm will have to wait before he hears his fate in the District Court of Guam.

Eric M. Aponik was scheduled to be sentenced before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

He faces life in prison.

However, defense attorney Samuel Teker had to withdraw ahead of the sentencing date due to a conflict.

“It was not until questions were asked to client regarding his sentencing and his criminal history that the (defense attorney) learned of the involvement of a current client and a former client in this case and substantially similar cases before the Superior Court of Guam,” stated Teker.

Aponik’s sentencing was put on hold, and the court will issue an order appointing a new defense attorney.

Drug plea

Aponik has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and engaging in monetary transactions from unlawful activity.

The plea agreement was filed with the federal court in February 2017.

Aponik admitted that he was involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth with Vincent Rios, a supplier in California, and four others between January 2013 and January 2017.

The plea agreement states Aponik received approximately 100 grams of meth a week over four years and then distributed the drugs in exchange for cash, vehicles, firearms and other items of value.

The defendant admitted he used the drug proceeds to purchase vehicles and luxury items and improve his residence in Chalan Pago.

Aponik also admitted that he laundered money for Rios and another individual in exchange for meth, utilizing his employer's bank account.

Rios was sentenced to 27 years behind bars for conspiring to distribute more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

Gun charge

Eric Aponik’s wife, Verlyn Marie Terlaje Aponik was sentenced earlier this month to 37 months in prison after she admitted to permitting her husband, a convicted felon, to carry the firearms into their Chalan Pago residence.

Her husband also had access to the area where the guns were stored, Post files state.

In December 2016, law enforcement discovered that Eric Aponik, was in possession and control of the firearms his wife had purchased.

Eric Aponik was convicted in 2006 of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, and is not allowed to possess firearms.